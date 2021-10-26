A federal appeals court declined to revive an inmate’s lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of withholding records that purportedly show the white-supremacy movement is really a sting operation used to frame him for a series of crimes.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected William A. White’s allegations that federal agencies are conducting inadequate searches, withholding too many documents and moving too slowly in response to requests he made under the Freedom of Information Act.White is serving time …