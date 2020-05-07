There are more than 1.2 million businesses in Illinois. As those businesses continue to ride out the seemingly never-ending havoc that the novel coronavirus has wreaked on their bottom lines, many likely are seeking to determine whether they are obligated to perform under certain contracts that they entered before the pandemic dropped its metaphorical hammer on the world.

Indeed, there are several legal doctrines that may come into play when analyzing a business’s duty to perform under a contract, including (1) force majeure (2) impossibility or impracticability of performance and (3) frustration of purpose.

While an Illinois court has yet to determine the applicability of these doctrines specifically as it relates to a company’s failure or refusal to perform its contractual obligations because of the novel coronavirus, you can bet they are sure to be litigated in the coming months. As usual, determining whether any of these doctrines apply will depend on the facts of each case, and it is therefore important to understand Illinois’ requirements for each one.

Force majeure

Force majeure is defined as “an event or effect that can be neither anticipated nor controlled.” Black’s Law Dictionary (11th ed. 2019). While many associate it only with natural events, it includes both acts of nature and acts of people. Indeed, the term generally arises in the context of a “force majeure clause” in a contract, which can relieve a party from penalties for breach of contract when performance becomes impossible or impracticable.

The terms of a force majeure clause are interpreted in accordance with its language and context, like any other provision in a written contract. Wisconsin Elec. Power Co. v. Union Pacific R. Co., 557 F.3d 504, 507 (7th Cir. 2009); Lakeview Collection Inc. v. Bank of America, N.A., 942 F.Supp.2d 830, 842 (N.D. Ill. 2013). If the parties include a force majeure clause in their contract, the clause controls and supersedes the common law doctrine of impossibility. See, e.g., Bank of America, N.A. v. Shelbourne Development Group, Inc., 732 F. Supp. 2d 809, 827 (N.D. Ill. 2010). Therefore, it is vital that the terms of the clause are clear and specific as to which events and acts constitute force majeure which would excuse a party’s performance under the contract.

Impossibility and impracticability

In Illinois, the general principles governing the construction and enforcement of contracts is that where parties, by their own contract and positive undertaking, create a duty or charge upon themselves, they must abide by the contract and make the promise good, and subsequent contingencies not provided against in the contract, which render performance impossible, do not bring the contract to an end. Joseph W. O’Brien Co. v. Highland Lake Const. Co., 17 Ill.App.3d 237 (1974) (citing Leonard v. Autocar Sales & Service Co., 392 Ill. 182 (1945)).

The doctrine of impossibility also commonly referred to as “impracticability,” is a recognized exception to this rule. “Impossibility of performance is a contractual doctrine excusing performance ‘where performance is rendered objectively impossible due to destruction of the subject matter of the contract or by operation of law.’” Downs v. Rosenthal Collins Group, L.L.C., 2011 IL App (1st) 090970 (2011) (citing YPI 180 N. LaSalle Owner, LLC v. 180 N. LaSalle II, LLC, 403 Ill.App.3d 1, 6 (1st Dist. 2010). The court’s application of the doctrine is limited, however. It will be applied if there is an unanticipated circumstance that has made the performance of the promise vitally different from what should reasonably have been within the contemplation of the parties when the contract was entered. Illinois-American Water Co. v. City of Peoria, 332 Ill.App.3d 1098, 1106 (3d Dist. 2002). A party raising an impossibility defense must show (1) an unanticipated circumstance (2) that was not foreseeable (3) to which the other party did not contribute and (4) to which the party raising the defense has tried all practical alternatives. Bank of America, N.A. v. Shelbourne Development Group, Inc., 732 F. Supp.2d 809, 827 (N.D. Ill. 2010). It is very difficult to establish that unforeseen circumstances have occurred. Inconvenience, unanticipated expense or loss is generally not enough to invoke the doctrine and excuse performance. Id. at 827-28.

Frustration of purpose and commercial frustration

The doctrine of frustration of purpose also is called commercial frustration in Illinois and is not applied liberally. To excuse contractual non-performance based on commercial frustration, the party must show that (1) the frustrating event was not reasonably foreseeable and (2) the value of counter-performance has been totally or nearly destroyed by the frustrating event. Northern Illinois Gas Co. v. Energy Co-op., Inc., 122 Ill.App.3d 940, 952 (3d Dist. 1984).

In Northern Illinois Gas Co., a natural gas utility brought suit seeking a declaratory judgment that it properly stopped performance under a long-term supply contract based, in part, that the contract was commercially frustrated due to increases in prices and other regulatory constraints. The court rejected the gas company’s argument, finding that shifting prices “is endemic to the economy in which we live,” and did not constitute a frustrating event sufficient to excuse performance.

While it is still unclear how the courts will apply any of these doctrines in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, they are certain to be asserted by many parties, and will be viable defenses to non-performance in the cases that meet their stringent requirements.