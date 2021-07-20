My dad passed away in 2008, one month before Lily was born. I wish she could have met my dad. Lily is now at that stage where she is not afraid to engage in an argument and, at times, takes some pretty valid positions to support her point of view, a view typically angled toward additional time on TikTok.Lily is a pistol, that is for sure. Of course, she often requires a silencer. Yet, she would have been no match for my dad in any argument.My dad was a blue-collar truck driver. Not well educated. He was extremely difficult …