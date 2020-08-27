In my pre-COVID-19 life, I found myself as a trial lawyer, business owner (of a firm of trial lawyers), husband and father of two children, one college-bound and one middle-schooler (both of whom I enjoy bragging about!).Keeping the peace and my sanity at all of the above was, at times, difficult, but I had a ‘stride’ — a workable routine. Today, five months after COVID-19 entered our lives and livelihoods, these roles have been expanded into areas that are new, different and beyond challenging to say the least.Keeping …