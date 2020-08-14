A Cook County judge granted an emergency request to end delays in filing domestic violence protection orders.Cook County Associate Judge Sanjay T. Tailor issued a four-page decision this week ordering the circuit court clerk’s office to “immediately comply” with state laws requiring the office to file protective orders with the sheriff and into a database on the same day they’re issued.The ruling also says the clerk must give copies of protection orders to petitioners — and respondents if they participated in the …