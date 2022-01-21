A disgruntled policyholder who alleges her auto insurer reaped an unfair windfall in profits when the COVID-19 pandemic reduced traffic and caused the number of accidents and insurance claims in Illinois to plummet has failed to state a case against the company, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion this week, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Daly Donnellan’s proposed class-action lawsuit against The Travelers Company Inc.Donnellan contends stay-at …