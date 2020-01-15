Defendants in a First Amendment case against a state panhandling law have agreed to temporarily stop enforcing it.The Illinois State Police and DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office this week stipulated to a preliminary injunction against a section of the Vehicle Code that prohibits highway solicitations.U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman entered the order Tuesday as part of a case filed by two panhandlers who claim the statute unconstitutionally targets certain kinds of speech.“Based on the lack …