Former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff Tim Mapes exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Feb. 12 after he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. — Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew AdamsAfter Tim Mapes’ August conviction on charges of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice in the federal criminal probe of his longtime boss, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, many of his friends still had his back.Mapes was sentenced …