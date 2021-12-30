It is traditional this time of year to look back on the past year to review the good things that took place. Unfortunately, 2021, like 2020 that preceded it, does not have a lot to commend.It began as a mob of insurrectionists attacked our nation’s capital after former President Donald Trump refused to believe he had lost the election by a legitimate vote, claiming that Joe Biden won by fraudulent means.Despite having lost all his court challenges, he continued to spread his “Big Lie” until his rioting supporters overran …