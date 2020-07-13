1966Richard Speck murders eight student nurses on Chicago’s South Side. Speck was convicted and sentenced to death, but that the sentence was overturned on appeal due to jury selection issues. Speck died after serving over 25 years.2013A Florida jury acquits George Zimmerman of second-degree murder charges over the shooting death of Black teenager Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman claimed he acted in self-defense in shooting Martin in a suburban subdivision. Six jurors — all women — deliberated for 16½ hours.