When the Paid Leave for All Workers Act becomes law, Illinois will be just the third state in the nation with such a policy, giving millions of workers guaranteed time off and the right to sue in court if they don’t get it.The bill passed by the Illinois legislature guarantees five days, or 40 hours, of paid leave for all employees in the state, whether in the public or private sector, to be used for any reason. Gov. J.B. Pritzker will sign the bill into law on Feb. 27, his office said, and it will go into effect Jan …