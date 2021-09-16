Imagine: You just deposed the opposing party and were rewarded with a significant admission, or perhaps the plaintiff was unable to articulate basic facts underpinning the claim. You receive the errata sheet expecting minor corrections, like fixing the spelling of a name, only to find that opposing counsel has rewritten the deponent’s testimony — smoothing out sentences, adding new facts, or otherwise changing the meaning of answers.In short, the transcript no longer reflects what occurred at the deposition and …