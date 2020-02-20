Over the next five years we will see major changes in the estate tax climate. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Congress doubled the amount which could be passed estate tax-free from $5 million, adjusted for inflation, to $10 million, adjusted for inflation. However, what many don’t recognize is that this adjustment is not permanent.Under the act, in 2026 the exemption will revert to the $5 million level, adjusted for inflation. And, depending on who wins the presidency and control of one or both legislative chambers, …