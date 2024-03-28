Lockport city attorney and Illinois State Bar Association president-elect Sonni Choi Williams is facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence (DUI), but a judge ruled Tuesday that there was no probable cause to warrant suspending her driving privileges. Williams, who was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty March 11, and on Tuesday, the matter was continued for trial setting, according to court records. Williams is represented by Charles L. Bretz of Chuck Bretz & Associates.He said …