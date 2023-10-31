Proximate causation is a key issue in tort litigation, but it is also an important issue in accidental death insurance claims, as shown by a recent ruling from a federal court in Texas. In Lohse v. Unum Life Ins. Co. of Am., 2023 WL 6213440, 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 170650 (E.D. Texas, Sept. 25), the court had to decide an issue of causation relating to the death of an insured who suffered from narcolepsy and who fell asleep while driving, resulting in fatal trauma when his car crashed. Although death due to natural causes is …