Everyone knows the expression “no good deed goes unpunished.” Unfortunately, that maxim is often true, as shown by Hogan v. Zuger, Kirmis & Smith PLLP, 2024 WL 28706, 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1353 (D. N.D., Jan. 3), a decision recently issued by a federal court in North Dakota.In 1990, the Standard Insurance Company issued a group life insurance policy to the law firm of Zuger, Kirmis & Smith PLLP based in Bismarck, North Dakota. Lawrence Dopson received life insurance coverage while he was employed as a partner with …