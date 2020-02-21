Maura McMahon Zeller

Name: Maura McMahon Zeller

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 55

Current residence: Oak Park

Current position: Child Representative, Maura McMahon Zeller Attorney at Law, 2003-present

Past legal experience: Cook County assistant public guardian, 1993-2003

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $110,323.65

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $61,678.58

Law school: DePaul University College of Law, 1993

Campaign website: mauramcmahonzellerforjudge.com

Family: Married to Steven McMahon Zeller for 28 years; children: Liam, 23, and Clare, 20

Hobbies/interests: Cycling and barre classes; volunteers on the board of Thrive Counseling Center, a community mental health center in Oak Park — recently finished term as board chair.

Have you ever run for office before?

No.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I worked hard for 26 years; and I’ve obtained the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party; and several bar associations have ranked me as “Qualified.” I was also endorsed by Chicago Federation of Labor.

I believe I bring a good perspective and approach to the bench. I’ve been going around meeting a lot of people throughout my candidacy, and when they ask what kind of law I practice, they’re happy to hear that someone wants to improve situations for children and families in the legal process.

I believe I would make a good judge and bring some compassion and patience to the bench.

Why do you want to be a judge?

I’ve been practicing for over 26 years. I’ve seen a lot of extremely effective judges who are very helpful to the people before them. I’ve also seen judges that don’t seem to want to be where they are. None of these families wants to be in this situation.

I believe judges with patience, compassion, and adherence to the law can make a huge difference for families, especially the children involved. I believe I have a good demeanor and disposition for that.

I believe there is a focus on jury trials, and more flashy practices in law get more attention. But I feel like this is an extremely important area which is underrepresented by people who understand what people going through these cases face. I also believe my experience with mental health volunteering equips me to be the kind of judge that families can benefit from.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

They’re all interesting. In this field, you never get appointed to a boring case. They’re always challenging. I have one right now I’m working on where there was a DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services] investigation and they believed neither parent was qualified. The grandmother has been taking care of the children; but she has no standing in the case, and she is trying to get standing.

How do you advocate in the best interest of the children when neither parent has been proven adequate to care for them? It’s very challenging to meet these children and see what they’re living through and try to come up with a plan for what it’s in their best interest.

What appears to be in their best interests could change in six months depending on the situation with the family.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I think focusing on the representation of children for my career is an accomplishment. It’s extremely emotional work. It’s draining, it’s challenging. Sometimes at the end of the case no one is happy with you. I think the fact that I’ve maintained my passion for working with children is itself a major accomplishment.

Some people will do some work in the field but won’t focus their career on it because it’s too emotional or too frustrating. I just love the kids, and when I meet the kids it just really makes it all make sense.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

I am the middle child of nine siblings, and I’ve been navigating and negotiating through conflicts my entire life. I feel I have a very calm disposition. I’m passionate about the work I do, but I’m calm and patient and do my best to treat people with dignity. I know the law, I study, and I do everything I can to stay as up to date as possible. So my commitment and passion for this area is what I would bring to the bench.