A federal judge held that a jury should determine whether Menard, Inc. is liable for injuries a customer says she sustained when she tripped and fell over poles protruding from a cart at a Joliet store.Kimberly Domantas filed a one-count premises liability action against Menards, alleging she suffered injuries due to its negligence.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes of the Northern District of Illinois denied Menards’ motion for summary judgment.Menards argues there is no genuine …