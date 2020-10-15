Constitutional and statutory provisions protecting religious liberty do not shield Moody Bible Institute from a fired teacher’s sex-discrimination lawsuit, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee did not rule on the merits of Janay E. Garrick’s allegations that she was given less-prestigious assignments and required to teach more courses than her male counterparts who also taught secular courses.But Lee rejected the argument that he would be passing judgment on Moody …