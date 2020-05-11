A prayer for relief will take more time: After two churches sued the state Friday alleging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recently announced “Restore Illinois” plan violates their right to worship, a federal judge set filing deadlines for both parties over the weekend.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday that services at the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood proceeded anyway.

Elim sued alongside Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles, asking U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting “criminal sanctions” against the churches, their staff or congregants for holding in-person worship. The churches wrote in the suit they will “implement social distancing and hygiene protections on an equal basis with other non-religious gatherings.”

Gettleman said in an order Friday he would not make a decision over the weekend, giving the governor’s office until Saturday to file a response and the plaintiffs until Sunday to reply. A hearing, if any, will likely be held this week.

The churches vowed to practice strict social distancing guidelines, to reduce seating, to encourage face coverings and gloves and to keep doors propped open by ushers.

Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan splits the state into four regions, each of which could open on a separate timeline calculated by coronavirus infection rates, hospitalizations and other indicators. All regions of the state are currently under Phase 2.

Phase 3 would allow gatherings of 10 people, and Phase 4 would limit gatherings to 50 people — including large religious services.

None of the regions would fully reopen under Phase 5 until there’s a vaccine or effective, widely available treatment.

The case is Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, et al., v. Jay Robert Pritzker, No. 20 C 2782.