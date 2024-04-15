WASHINGTON — No woman has appeared more often before the Supreme Court than Lisa Blatt, who will make her 50th argument this month.No lawyer, male or female, has done it with quite the same mix of humor, passion and style. And her win-loss record isn’t bad, either: 40-6, with two cases yet to be decided.She elicits laughs and the occasional sharp response from the justices, who seem to enjoy Blatt’s presentations as much as they respect her legal acumen.When Blatt joked that Justice Samuel Alito was being …