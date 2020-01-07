On Dec. 6, the Department of Justice filed charges against 10 former NFL players alleging they operated or assisted in a fraudulent scheme that resulted in defrauding $3.9 million from the NFL’s health-care benefit program for retired NFL players. United States v. Buckhalter, 5:19-CV-205-KKC (E.D. Ky. 2019); United States v. McCune, et al., 5:19-CV-206-KKC (E.D. Ky. 2019). If the alleged scheme articulated in the indictments is found to be true, it is likely those involved will face prison time.The Gene Upshaw NFL …