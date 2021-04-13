A federal judge cleared the way for relatives of two women to pursue claims that the nursing home where they both lived knowingly exposed residents to the coronavirus.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah declined to dismiss separate lawsuits accusing the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center of violating the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act.Shah held both suits adequately allege Westchester engaged in willful misconduct in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.But he also held the merits of that …