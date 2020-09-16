An appeals panel has found an insurer is not on the hook for an $18 million settlement related to water pollution in the Village of Crestwood.The 1st District Appellate Court has ruled General Casualty Co. of Wisconsin has no duty to defend Burke Engineering Co., which allegedly helped the village conceal the contamination of its water supply from village residents and environmental authorities.In a 17-page majority opinion this week, a split tribunal ruled the policy between the two parties did not cover intentional …