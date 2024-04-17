A vape store does not have to pay $1 million in damages over a man’s burn injuries after a state appellate panel found it was unfairly sanctioned over discovery responses.A majority of the 4th District Appellate Court remanded the case.One justice specially concurred and found that the trial court also incorrectly denied the defendant’s motion to vacate the default judgment against it.Justice Eugene G. Doherty delivered the judgment of the court.Michael E. Smith sued Better Vapes, Inc. in Jersey County Circuit Court …