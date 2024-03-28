In what will likely be a momentous decision for Illinois business, the Illinois Supreme court has agreed to take three certified questions from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As discussed in this space on Feb. 22, the 7th Circuit heard oral arguments on two certified questions from the district court and has now formulated its own questions for the Illinois Supreme Court to ascertain the propriety of Public Act 101-0006. The statute addresses workplace toxic substance exposure and allowed matters previously …