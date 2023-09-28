It has been an extremely busy period for the Illinois Supreme Court with seven oral arguments of note for civil litigators (in addition to numerous other arguments), granting of petitions for leave to appeal and the decision in Clanton v. Oakbrook Healthcare Centre, Ltd., 2023 IL 129067.Discussed in this space on Aug. 10, 2022, the court in Clanton resolved a split between the 1st District and the 4th District with Mason v. St. Vincent’s Homes, 2022 IL App (4th) 210458. The high court held that a termination on death …