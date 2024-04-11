Building on last week’s column on rulings on petitions for leave to appeal from the Illinois Supreme Court on March 27, this week we review more of the numerous and important denials.In Mitchell v. Michael’s Sports Lounge, 2023 IL App (1st) 220011, the plaintiff argued for a tolling of the statute of limitations for minor beneficiaries of the estate of a person killed by a drunk driver for whom the plaintiffs sought recovery from an entity covered by the Dramshop Act. In the alternative, the plaintiffs argued for the …