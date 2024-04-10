SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a change in leadership at the agency in charge of regulating the state’s insurance industry.State Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, will take over as acting director of the Illinois Department of Insurance starting April 15, replacing Dana Popish Severinghaus, who has held the job since 2021.“Dana has served the state of Illinois admirably, helping protect consumers against predatory insurance practices and reforming the system to work for the people …