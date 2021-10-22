SPRINGFIELD — Members of the public got their first chance to speak directly to state lawmakers Wednesday about a proposed set of new congressional district maps, and most of those who did were critical of the plan.Democrats in the General Assembly released a proposed new map Friday that divides Illinois into 17 congressional districts, one fewer than it has had for the past 10 years because of the state’s population decline since the 2010 census.The General Assembly returned to Springfield on Tuesday for the …