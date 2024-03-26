Where city’s application of zoning ordinance to religious school prevented school from installing lights at its athletic fields, school failed to carry burden on RLUIPA claims.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of the Wisconsin.In 2013, the city of Madison rezoned the campuses of major educational and medical institutions as “Campus-Institutional Districts.” The new zoning aimed to support those institutions’ growth and development needs while still …