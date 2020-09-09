A federal appeals court Tuesday lifted a ban on two-inmate cells and group housing at the Cook County Jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly erred in concluding that double-celling some detainees and failing to provide complete social distancing for others who share sleeping quarters present a constitutionally unacceptable risk of spreading the coronavirus.And Kennelly’s errors mean detainees challenging conditions in the jail are unlikely to …