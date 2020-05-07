Two Rule 23 orders involving insurers highlight a major difference between the treatment of ambiguities in insurance policies and other types of contracts. They illustrate how under general contract law, ambiguities raise issues of fact calling for resolution by evidence of party intent extrinsic to the contract’s language, while insurance policy interpretation remains an issue of law with ambiguities resolved against insurers.

The general contract rule prevailed in JLG Indus., Inc. v. Tokio Marine Specialty Ins. Co., 2019 IL App (2d) 190341-U. According to the order written by Justice Ann B. Jorgensen, the case involved a claim by JLG Industries for a declaratory judgment that Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Company defend JLG in a wrongful death action called “the Wilda suit.”

JLG maintained that an agreement for the rental of JLG lift equipment by Illini Hi-Reach required naming JLG an additional insured for third-party liability purposes under Illini’s Tokio Marine commercial general liability insurance policy, resulting in coverage for JLG because the policy said additional insureds included those required to be additional insureds by written contract.

JLG won a summary judgment for the declaration it sought in the DuPage County Circuit Court. There, Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton, presiding judge of the Chancery Division, spotted ambiguity in relevant terms of the rental agreement but decided that when read as a whole, it required naming JLG an additional insured for purposes of liability to third parties.

Jorgensen’s order vacated the summary judgment because the appellate panel’s analysis of the agreement left it unable to say that either JLG’s or Tokio’s interpretation of it was “unambiguously correct.”

The justice said that whether a contract is ambiguous presents “a question of law to be reviewed de novo,” and “a contract is ambiguous if it can reasonably be interpreted as having more than one meaning, or its language is indefinite in expression.”

Jorgensen explained that if “a contract is ambiguous, then its meaning must be ascertained through the consideration of extrinsic evidence, and summary judgment is generally not appropriate.”

Her order accordingly remanded the case for consideration of “evidence bearing on the parties’ intent” outside the language of the agreement itself.

The contrasting approach to extrinsic evidence in the interpretation of insurance policies is apparent in Turmusaya Jewelry, Inc. v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, Inc., 2019 IL App (1st) 181075-U.

There, an order by Justice Jesse G. Reyes affirmed a summary judgment entered by Cook County Associate Judge Sanjay T. Tailor that refused to consider extrinsic evidence in confronting an ambiguity in an insurance policy.

In that Cook County Circuit Court case, Turmusaya sued to recover under its jewelers block insurance policy for losses sustained due to an armed robbery at Turmusaya’s jewelry store.

According to Reyes, Lloyd’s, the “insurer,” denied coverage “for the loss because Turmusaya had not complied with a ‘Two Person Warranty’ in the policy, which required two individuals to be present while the store was open or in the process of opening or closing.”

Reyes recounted that Tailor “ruled in favor of Turmusaya and against the insurer on their cross-motions for summary judgment, finding that the policy language was ambiguous and must be construed in favor of Turmusaya, as the insured.”

“Specifically,” Reyes continued, Tailor “concluded that a policy provision indicating that there were no express warranties was inconsistent with the two person warranty and other provisions.”

“On appeal,” Reyes recounted, Lloyd’s disputed Tailor’s “determination that the policy language was ambiguous,” and among other things, maintained given that determination Tailor “should have permitted the use of extrinsic evidence to determine its meaning” consisting of “the deposition testimony of Turmusaya’s corporate representative regarding the applicability of the two person warranty” in the policy.

Reyes’ order agreed with Tailor that policy language was ambiguous and went on to affirm the judge’s refusal to consider extrinsic evidence.

Reyes said Turmusaya contended “that where the policy language is ambiguous, we are required to construe the policy liberally in favor of coverage and strictly against the Insurer as the drafter.” “Conversely,” Lloyd’s urged “that the parties should be permitted to use parol or extrinsic evidence to determine their intent.”

“[W]e share Turmusaya’s view,” Reyes wrote.

The justice explained that when “interpreting contracts other than insurance policies, Illinois courts have consistently held that extrinsic evidence may be introduced to resolve an ambiguity,” but in the insurance context, “the Illinois Appellate Court has not consistently applied this principle.”

“Although the Illinois Supreme Court does not appear to have explicitly stated whether an insurer is allowed to offer extrinsic evidence to interpret an ambiguity in an insurance contract, its decisions strongly suggest that a court should resolve the ambiguity in favor of the insured without allowing the submission of extrinsic evidence,” Reyes wrote.

Reyes observed that “our supreme court has repeatedly articulated the rule for resolving ambiguities without referencing the possible introduction of extrinsic evidence,” “has consistently identified insurance policy interpretation as solely a question of law,” and “has itself resolved ambiguities in insurance policies without directing the submission of extrinsic evidence.”

The order thus concluded that Tailor “correctly granted summary judgment in favor of Turmusaya and against the Insurer with respect to the coverage dispute” without considering extrinsic evidence.

Anyone seeking more on this subject might be interested in “A Study of Ambiguity: Does Illinois Law Permit Insurers to Submit Extrinsic Evidence to Resolve Insurance Policy Ambiguities?” — 25 Loy. Consumer L. Rev. 378 (2013), an article I wrote and Reyes mentioned.