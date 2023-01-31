What do the movies “Rudy,” “Remember the Titans” and “Rocky” all have in common? While they are all highly entertaining movies, for me, it’s all about winning through passion, grit and determination. In all these movies, you watch the struggle and strife where giving up seemed like the best or only option, but it’s not. Not for Rocky, or for Rudy or for you, the ambitious attorney looking to build your book of business.Recently, I became obsessed with a documentary-style show on Amazon Prime called “All or Nothing: Arsenal …