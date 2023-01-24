Skyline Homes — a judgment creditor that perfected a $117,601 lien on real estate owned by Celtic Homes Solutions before another creditor (AS 1 LLC) recorded a $375,000 mortgage on the property — had two arguments for why an exception to the “first in time, first in right” doctrine didn’t apply. In 2015, Celtic and its owner (Jennifer Kelly) plus TruProperty Investments and its owner (Michael Albert) borrowed $304,500 from Robert Paffrath to purchase property on Whipple Street in Chicago. Paffrath recorded the mortgage …