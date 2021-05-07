One of the defendants Roberta Morrison targeted in a state court negligence case after she was injured in a collision with one of JSK Transport’s trucks was Kuehne + Nagel, the freight broker that hired JSK. Removing the case to federal court in southern Illinois based on federal question jurisdiction, K&N argued two federal statutes that preempt state laws governing the services of freight brokers — the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act and the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act …