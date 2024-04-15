In a case where prosecutors relied on the hearsay rule’s business-records exception to justify testimony about documents that weren’t admitted into evidence, the Iowa Supreme Court, citing decisions from across the country, reversed because “the rules of evidence create a ‘business records exception’ to the rule against hearsay and not a ‘testimony about business records exception.’” David Jackson was charged with vehicular homicide by driving while intoxicated. He testified he had blacked out because of a medical …