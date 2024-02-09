In a case where a lawyer alleged he was defamed by a press release from a gun manufacturer that accurately recounted the allegations in the company’s lawsuit against the attorney, a federal judge in Connecticut rejected the broad version of the “self-report exception” to the fair-report privilege.Contrary precedent listed by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer included a 2020 federal case from Illinois.The Connecticut litigation started when Sig Sauer Inc. sued Jeffrey S. Bagnell and his law firm for allegedly posting …