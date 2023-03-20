Denying a motion for sanctions against Dentons U.S. LLP for allegedly violating a rule that prohibits lawyers from requesting that a witness “refrain from voluntarily giving relevant information to another party,” a federal judge in Salt Lake City acknowledged that the practical effect of an email from a Dentons attorney to former employees of the firm’s client was to dissuade them from continuing to communicate with the defendants. Dentons’s client, Applied Predictive Technologies, was the plaintiff in a trade secrets …