Ordering a prophylactic disqualification because of a “significant and likely potential” that a conflict of interest “could arise” in a consolidated probate/chancery case, a Cook County judge ruled that a Chicago law firm that appeared for four clients — two limited liability companies and both members of the LLCs — had to choose between representing the businesses or the individuals.Mary Marol Matteis’s death generated a complicated set of disputes that prompted this ruling.She and her brother Ralph Marol each owned half …