Southern Illinois University (SIU) Medicine must face a lawsuit alleging one of its surgeons caused pain and permanent injury by leaving impacted gauze in a patient’s nose after surgery, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the defendants were not entitled to summary judgment based on the statute of limitations because it was unclear when the patient became aware of her injuries as a result of the alleged negligence. Justice Robert J. Steigmann delivered the judgment of the …