SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday moved Rep. Darren Bailey’s ongoing lawsuit to Sangamon County, effectively ending a Clay County judge’s role in the case regarding the limits of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s authority to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, asked 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael D. McHaney to hold the governor in jail until he repealed orders allowing K-12 schools to hold in-person classes, permitting the Department of Corrections to accept inmate …