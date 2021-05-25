The Illinois Supreme Court is currently weighing a decision that could set precedent regarding the governor’s broad pardon powers in the case of a suburban politician with a prior federal conviction.The Illinois Supreme Court granted Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa’s petition for leave to appeal on May 4. Agpawa was convicted of mail fraud, an infamous crime, in 1999. Under Illinois law, any individual convicted of an infamous crime is ineligible to hold elected office. Nevertheless, Agpawa ran to become the mayor of Markham in …