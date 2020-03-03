On Feb. 14, the Union of European Football Associations announced that Manchester City F.C. has been banned from participating in the UEFA Champions League for the next two seasons. Manchester City, which was also fined 30 million euros, has since filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, announced this punishment after the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body determined that Manchester City severely violated the UEFA Financial Fair Play …