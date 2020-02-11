Major League Baseball is currently preparing its petition for a writ of certiorari after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals established class-action status for minor league baseball players in California, Arizona and Florida.With a strong track record in Washington, D.C., MLB is once again hopeful they will have a chance to sustain its apprenticeship approach to the minor leagues.In 2014, current and former minor leaguers filed a class action against MLB, former MLB commissioner Bud Selig and MLB franchises alleging …