Where the landlord and tenant companies share a single manager and are so intertwined as to be essentially the same company, the landlord company may be found to have notice of and be liable for dangerous conditions on the property that would normally be the sole duty of the tenant to remedy.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Brendan O’Brien.Juanita Flores was a forklift operator hired by VVF Illinois Services (VVF Services) to work in a factory and warehouse …