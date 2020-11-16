Maintaining the public has the right to know who is using the courts, a federal judge threw out a trademark-infringement lawsuit an anonymous corporation filed against unidentified defendants.“The very first piece of information that a plaintiff shares with the public is its identity,” U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger wrote in an opinion.Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 10(a), he wrote, states that the “title of the complaint must name all the parties.” The rule is very clear, Seeger wrote.“Not ‘may’ — ‘must,’ ” he …