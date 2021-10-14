Cardelle Spangler is tuned in to many of the most pertinent issues within the modern workplace. An employment litigator, she has addressed thorny topics on a national level, serving on the legal team for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in their pursuit for equal pay, as well as bringing insight to concerns such as workplace harassment and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Now she adds a new title as well: International law firm Winston & Strawn, LLP has appointed Spangler managing partner of its Chicago …