This report has been updated to include comments from Tony Elman and to reflect details of the high-low agreement entered.
“You are all part of history today,” Frederick J. Joseph III told six jurors on a Zoom screen Thursday, beginning his closing argument in Illinois’ first-ever remote jury trial.The two-day trial in Lake County’s 19th Judicial Circuit Court ended with a $2,312 judgment for the defendant for medical bills following a 2018 car crash in Mundelein. The jury zeroed out damages for …