Margaret Stanton McBride

Name: Margaret Stanton McBride

Age (as of Election Day): 68

Current residence: North of the city

Current position: 1st District Appellate Court justice, 1998-present

Past legal experience: Cook County circuit judge, 1990-98; Cook County associate judge, 1987-90

Campaign funds available, July 1 to Dec. 31: $496,584.00

Campaign funds spent, July 1 to Dec. 31: $221,036.39

Law school: DePaul University College of Law

Campaign website: mcbrideforsupremecourt.com

Family: Married, two children

Hobbies/interests: Play golf, read

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. (Cook County circuit judge in 1990; 1st District Appellate Court in 1998.)

Why should voters support your candidacy?

I am the most highly qualified candidate in this race. I have more experience than anyone running.

My experience as a trial judge, trial lawyer and appellate court justice is really unlike anyone else that is running. On top of all that, I’ve had “highly qualified” ratings from every major bar association since 1990.

Why do you want to continue to be a judge?

I’ve been a judge for 32 years, and I believe public service is important. I think I would bring much to the Illinois Supreme Court, if elected as a justice, because of my background and experience.

I just think I will bring a new perspective to the Illinois Supreme Court that no one else has. I’m a hard worker, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, as they say, and do a lot of hard work.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

There were a lot of cases. I was an assistant state’s attorney for almost 11 years.

One of the most important things I did was create the first child victim witness advocacy room. There had never been such a thing.

Over 35 years ago, the statute for sexual assault changed. It had previously been called “rape,” and it was a very limited offense. The law changed — it became gender-neutral and there were more offenses.

We received more children coming into the courthouse as victims and witnesses, and we had a room that was available. So, we supplied it with books, tiny tables, stuffed animals — anything that made it more comfortable for children to be in the building.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Serving the public for 32 years as a judge and a justice. I have been found “highly qualified.” I’m known for my dedication, my integrity, my knowledge of the law, as well as being fair and impartial and treating everyone fairly.

What qualities do you believe you’ve brought to the bench, and what do you plan to continue to bring to the bench?

Fairness and treating every single person as important and every single case as important. I have actually participated in thousands of trials, and I have listened to many people over the course of all of those years. And I have always treated each case and each person as important.

I feel I have administered justice fairly, and that’s really what’s important at the end of the day. People want to feel they have been heard.

Judges don’t have a constituency. Our constituency is the rule of law, and every case involves an application of facts to a set of rules. I think I have always done that fairly and impartially, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

I think the issues that the Supreme Court takes up every year — they impact everyone. And it’s important that those who serve have served at the other levels of the court and have a view of the bench from both sides of the bench.